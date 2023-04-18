George Foreman believes Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are evenly matched ahead of massive clash

George Foreman believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will have a competitive fight on Saturday.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are set to square off this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will headline a pay-per-view event, with names such as Oscar De La Hoya saying the fight is the biggest in years. 'Golden Boy' later opined that the bout could even "save" boxing.

Nonetheless, both stars have tried their best to help that become a reality. Both Garcia and Davis have talked a lot of trash in the build-up to Saturday's showdown, as their rivalry has gotten quite bitter. Furthermore, they've both predicted early knockout wins for this weekend.

However, not everyone believes the fight will be lopsided. George Foreman believes the bout will be a close one, as both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are very evenly matched. 'Big George' discussed the fight in a recent roundtable interview ahead of the release of his biographical film later this month.

In the roundtable interview, Foreman was asked about the catchweight showdown. He noted that he was excited about the fight, answering:

"Yeah, I just love the sport. Whenever there's a boxing match coming and I know those two [Garcia and Davis] are equally matched up, and equally matched, it excites me."

See his comments in the roundtable interview below from 18:20 onwards.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Betting Odds

Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, the betting odds appear to agree with George Foreman.

While the two lightweight stars have each predicted an early knockout win, it appears that many don't agree with them. The former heavyweight champion believes the bout will be close, and so do fans and bettors apparently.

These days, it's hard to get the best of the best to face off in the sport. This is reflected in most betting lines for major boxing matches. For example, Anthony Joshua was a massive favorite to defeat Jermaine Franklin on his return earlier this month. 'AJ' later went on to defeat '989 Assassin' by a lopsided decision.

However, that isn't the case for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. The odds show 'Tank' as a very slight favorite, as MGM shows the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion as a -250 favorite. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for an upset, 'KingRy' is currently sitting as a +215 underdog.

Nonetheless, while the betting odds could change by fight night, the gap between the two will likely only decrease.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch @RyanGarcia putting in those final preparations ahead of Saturday's mega fight against Gervonta DavisWatch #DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV & on DAZN as part of your regular subscription in selected territories on April 22 💪 @RyanGarcia putting in those final preparations ahead of Saturday's mega fight against Gervonta Davis 🔥Watch #DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV & on DAZN as part of your regular subscription in selected territories on April 22 👊 https://t.co/182uUBpUNv

