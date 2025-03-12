George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan showdown is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The fight will be a 10-round contest in the super lightweight division.

Walkouts play a crucial role in setting the stage for a marquee showdown, turning the arena into a captivating atmosphere. These dramatic entrances not only fuel the boxers' determination but also energize the crowd, building anticipation ahead of the fight.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the walkout songs for the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan clash remain undisclosed, let's look back and revisit the iconic tracks these boxers have selected for their past battles.

Boasting a professional record of 21-3, with 10 victories by knockout, Kambosos Jr. is set to make his return to the ring after nearly a year-long hiatus. His last appearance came in May 2024, when he suffered an 11th-round knockout loss to Vasyl Lomachenko in their showdown for the IBF and IBO lightweight titles.

The 31-year-old Australian is currently enduring the toughest stretch of his career, having gone 1-3 in his last four outings in the squared circle.

When choosing his entrance music, 'Ferocious' often switches things up. In his most recent fight, he made his walk to the ring accompanied by 'Till I Collapse' by American rapper Eminem.

Kambosos Jr. has frequently incorporated a rousing monologue from the iconic American film '300' as part of his walkout. For his entrance against Devin Haney in October 2022, he combined this signature element with a remix of 'X Gon’ Give It to Ya' by DMX and 'What Up Gangsta' by 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Yordan holding a professional record of 43-4 with 32 knockout victories, is riding a five-fight win streak. His most recent triumph came in September when he secured a dominant eighth-round knockout victory over Hernan Leandro Carrizo.

'The Boxing Senator' made his entrance to an energetic Indonesian rap song during his bout against Carrizo.

For his April 2013 clash against Simpiwe Vetyeka, Yordan walked out to the iconic sounds of 'Eye of the Tiger' by Survivor.

