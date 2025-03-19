George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for their fight? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie fight was initially booked to be a matchup between Kambosos Jr. and Indonesia's Daud Yordan. However, Yordan withdrew from the fight due to medical reasons and was replaced by Wyllie. Regardless, it's still a notable headliner in a card in the Land Down Under, wherein both Kambosos Jr. and Wyllie are expected to secure lucrative paydays.

Ad

Kambosos Jr. has gone 1-3 in his past four boxing matches, prior to which he was undefeated in the sport of professional boxing. That includes a pair of points defeats against Devin Haney, a points victory against Maxi Hughes, and a TKO loss against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

As reported by Sporty Salaries, George Kambosos Jr. bagged $6 million for his win over Hughes in 2023 and $6 million for his defeat against Lomachenko in 2024. Moreover, Kambosos Jr. is reportedly set to bag a $750k purse for his upcoming clash against Wyllie.

Ad

Trending

Apparently, while the estimated/reported fight purse is $750k, Kambosos Jr. could bag an overall payout of $2.5 million from the fight, provided that the card garners over 750k pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the other hand, Jake Wyllie is reportedly expected to earn a $250k purse. Wyllie's total payout from the fight could rise to $575k if the card gets over 750k PPV buys.

However, a key factor at play here is that, as always, each fighter's respective total payout from a given match is generally higher than their estimated/reported payout. That's due to bonuses, perks, and miscellaneous gains that they are accorded from the fight. Also, the estimated/reported figures haven't been officially confirmed.

Ad

Ad

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie purses and payouts

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie super lightweight showdown is a pivotal one for both combatants -- with Kambosos Jr. looking to become a world champion in a new weight class, while fellow Australian Wyllie aims to work toward the elusive world title shot. They'll headline a Matchroom Boxing card at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2025.

Ad

Reports by Sporty Salaries highlighted the pay progress for both combatants. Kambosos Jr.'s fight against Qamil Balla way back in 2017 reportedly bagged him $10k. The ensuing fights saw him earn paydays in less than the $100k range, but his high-profile win over Teofimo Lopez in 2021 helped him secure a $2.1 million payout. He's since bagged payouts in the $1 million-$2 million range.

On the other hand, Jake Wyllie's first encounter against Patrick Clarke in 2022 reportedly bagged him $7k. He earned payouts in the range of less than $100k for several fights and is expected to bag his first major payday, of $250k, against Kambosos Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.