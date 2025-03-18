We asked AI to predict the winner of George Kambosos Jr vs. Jake Wyllie (And it offered a believable reply)

The George Kambosos Jr vs. Jake Wyllie boxing match came about on short notice after Kambosos Jr.'s original opponent, Daud Yordan, withdrew due to medical reasons. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Kambosos Jr. vs. Wyllie matchup's winner, and it put forth a believable response.

The key factors listed were Kambosos Jr.'s experience and the golden opportunity that Wyllie has in the form of his short-notice booking against his fellow Australian fighter.

The AI suggested that Kambosos Jr. has competed against the very best in the sport of boxing, which includes combatants such as Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko. As such, he boasts a considerable advantage in experience over Wyllie.

Also, Kambosos Jr. is coming off a defeat at the hands of Lomachenko, so he'd be eager to prove that he's still very much an elite combatant. It also marks Kambosos Jr.'s move up to the super lightweight division.

Meanwhile, the fight marks a gigantic opportunity for Wyllie and a huge step up in terms of competition. He possesses an exceptional boxing record, finishing percentage, and knockout power, but he's fighting on extremely short notice.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie

The motivation for former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. is that he'll need a decisive win in order to earn a world championship shot again. Contrarily, Wyllie would be motivated by the chance of scoring an upset win over a former world champion in Kambosos Jr.

As for the Kambosos Jr. vs. Wyllie fight's context, it's set to transpire in Kambosos Jr's hometown and thereby gives him the supposed home turf advantage.

Kambosos Jr. is a massive favorite because he's significantly more experienced than Wyllie, and the latter would be competing on very short notice. Wyllie does bring ambition and power to the squared circle, but he'll likely have a tough time dealing with Kambosos Jr.'s experience and skill set.

It underscored that Kambosos Jr. is a truly driven pugilist and would desire to send a message on home turf. The fight would probably end in a win for Kambosos Jr, either by way of late stoppage or via unanimous decision.

The prediction affirmed that although anything's possible in the sport of boxing, Kambosos Jr. is incredibly likely to emerge victorious against Wyllie.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie boxing match

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie: 'Ferocious' sends message to replacement opponent ahead of fight

George Kambosos Jr (21-3, 10 KOs) is currently booked to fight Jake Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs). They'll headline a boxing card at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2025. Heading into the fight, Kambosos Jr. took to X and wished Daud Yordan well after his pull-out and addressed Wyllie too.

'Ferocious' jibed at IBF super lightweight champion, America's Richardson Hitchins, alluding that he'll fight him after beating Jake Wyllie. Furthermore, Kambosos Jr notably lauded Wyllie for his respectful demeanor and for accepting the short-notice matchup, but he vowed to defeat him. An excerpt from his message to Wyllie read:

"You are the current Australian 140 national Champion, your [sic] the only one that hasn't been disrespectful for a payday, and I like how you have gone about your business."

Expand Tweet

