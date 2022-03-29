"It could be for charity or something" - Georges St-Pierre hints at comeback in 2022

Georges St-Pierre retired from active UFC competition in February of 2019, a year and a half after winning the middleweight title off Michael Bisping. But there has always been talk that "GSP" might return, perhaps for a superfight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, or more recently for a novelty boxing bout against Oscar De La Hoya.

In a new interview with The MMA Hour, St-Pierre revealed that his UFC contract may have already expired, leaving him open to do whatever he wants without Dana White's permission. Asked if that meant we might see him fighting again soon, he said:

"My serious days of fighting are over. Maybe you'll see me for something different like, I don't know ... it's always serious because it's fighting, it's martial arts. You don't 'play' fighting. But I don't say never if it would be for a charity or something like this. A novelty fight or something like this. But as far as competing to prove that I'm the strongest man in the world, these days are over. I'm done with it."

Asked if a boxing match against Jake Paul was a possibility, St-Pierre laughed and said:

"It has to be something that excites me. It has to be something different. Maybe it will never happen. I have a lot of big projects coming up."

Watch the full interview with Georges St-Pierre on The MMA Hour below:

Georges St-Pierre's acting career has heated up since his retirement

St-Pierre's schedule doesn't leave much room for fighting. He revealed on The MMA Hour that he was leaving for England soon to act in a new 'Guy Ritchie-style' movie where he's playing an Italian hitman.

Acting has long been an ambition for Georges St-Pierre and roles have increased in frequency since he retired. In 2021 he reprised his role as Batroc The Leaper in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series and What If...? series.

St-Pierre credited retiring while he was still at the top of the sport with his Hollywood success.

"When you leave on top of the game, another world opens to you. It opens doors for different business, different promotion. Acting. Different sponsorships. If you leave the sport on your way down, now these doors are closed."

Watch Georges St-Pierre in a clip from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness