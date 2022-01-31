Georges St-Pierre recollects when coach Greg Jackson said "hit him with your groin" during UFC 100 title bout against Thiago Alves 

Georges St-Pierre recently recollected some corner advice that Greg Jackson gave him. 'Rush' defended the welterweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 100 against Alves. Despite suffering a torn abductor muscle during the fight, St-Pierre secured a decisive victory by unanimous decision.

During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, the Canadian legend recalled how he tore his abductor muscle:

"I was fighting Thiago Alves. In the third round, I [tore] my abductor muscle. It happened when I was on the bottom and I think he pushed my knee down to try and pass my guard. I heard a pop."

He then spoke about Greg Jackson's hilarious corner advice:

"There's a famous video that goes on the internet about when I go back in the corner and tell my coach, 'I don't know what it is. I think I tore my abductor muscle.' Greg Jackson is like, 'I don't care. Hit him with your groin.'"

St-Pierre revealed that Jackson's advice helped him fight through the pain barrier and finish the fight.

Here's Jackson's corner advice to St-Pierre:

Check out the entire podcast:

Michael Chandler thinks Georges St-Pierre might be the perfect mixed martial arts athlete

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He rose through the ranks and earned a shot at long-time welterweight champion Matt Hughes but fell short and lost via submission. However, St-Pierre won his next five bouts and then beat Hughes in a rematch at UFC 265.

'Rush' immediately suffered another set back as he dropped the title to Matt Serra in his next fight in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. St-Pierre displayed resilience, bouncing back to reclaim the strap. He went on to defend the 170lb championship nine times, a division record before vacating it.

The Canadian legend returned for one more fight at UFC 217, where he defeated Michael Bisping and added the middleweight crown to his collection.

In a recent UFC video paying tribute to the former two-division champion, lightweight star Michael Chandler lavished praise on St-Pierre:

“If you were going to create the perfect mixed martial arts athlete, he would look like Georges St-Pierre, he would move like Georges St-Pierre. The man is an absolute legend.” Chandler added, “I’ll never forget when Georges St-Pierre announced that he was coming out of retirement to go up to 185 [middleweight] to fight Michael Bisping for the belt.” Chandler continued, “St-Pierre marched to the beat of his own drum. That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s a legend.”

Check out the entire video:

Edited by John Cunningham