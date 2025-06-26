Georges St-Pierre admits UFC is struggling to build new megastars post Conor McGregor after Alex Pereira, Sean O'Malley, and Israel Adesanya's dip

It has been difficult for the UFC to build mega stars like Conor McGregor in recent years, according to former two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre. Notably, former champions Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, and Sean O'Malley have all had recent competitive setbacks.

St-Pierre articulated this sentiment during an interview on Impaulsive which is hosted by WWE star Logan Paul. When the influencer boxer asked him if he thinks the UFC is currently having a superstar problem, St-Pierre said:

"Right now because nobody can do what Conor have done, I don't think it's because they don't have any stars. They have stars, you know. They had Sean O'Malley but now Sean O'Malley lost. They had Israel Adesanya, he lost a few times. It's unfortunate for UFC because he was a big name. [Alex] Pereira same thing, just lost."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's response below (23:31):

Conor McGregor mocked for night club dust up by UFC 317 headliner

Conor McGregor has not been in an officially sanctioned fight in just shy of four years following his July 2021 trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier but that's not to say that 'The Notorious' has been devoid of physical altercation in his life.

Earlier in the month, footage came out of the 36-year-old throwing some left hands at a club goer in Ibiza, which caught the eye of someone who could potentially become MMA's new megastar.

Ilia Topuria discussed McGregor's clip that has been doing the rounds during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.

The former featherweight champion looks to accomplish what Conor McGregor has this weekend. Topuria looks to also add lightweight gold to his resume when he fights Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound strap on Saturday night in the International Fight Week main event offering.

When discussing McGregor's clip, Topuria stated [via MMA Mania]:

"Did you see the last video? I saw it. He connected two punches and he wasn't even able to knock out an average man. He connected two punches and the guy walked off like normal, like anything happened."

