Georges St-Pierre congratulates Vitor Belfort on upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, says 'The Phenom' "inspired" him

Georges St-Pierre recently congratulated Vitor Belfort on his UFC Hall of Fame induction. St-Pierre expressed his gratitude to Belfort and disclosed that he was an inspiration for him.

Belfort was officially announced as the latest inductee into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame last weekend at UFC 315. He was in attendance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and was introduced as the latest inductee along with a touching video tribute.

Belfort made an immediate impact when he began his MMA career as he won the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament as a 19-year-old. He later won the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2004 after earning a first-round TKO via doctor stoppage over Randy Couture.

St-Pierre, who was also in attendance at UFC 315, took to his X account and congratulated Belfort on receiving recognition for his legendary career. 'Rush' posted a photo along with a caption mentioning that 'The Phenom' was a source of inspiration, especially with what he accomplished as a 19-year-old. He wrote:

"As a teenager, I watched Vitor Belfort fight in the UFC at 19 and crush all his opponents. It inspired me to get into the sport and I never imagined I'd be sitting next to him the night he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Vitor, you deserve it. You're an inspiration to us all!"

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments regarding Vitor Belfort below:

When was Georges St-Pierre inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Georges St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2020, which was a year after he officially announced his retirement from the sport.

St-Pierre's Hall of Fame career saw him rule the welterweight division for years, successfully defending his championship on nine occasions. After a four-year hiatus, 'Rush' returned at UFC 217, where he submitted Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight championship and join the list of legends to achieve double champ status.

Despite being announced as an inductee for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, St-Pierre would have to wait an additional year before being honored due to the global pandemic.

Check out UFC announcement regarding Georges St-Pierre's Hall of Fame induction below:

