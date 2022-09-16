"When we gonna get close to the fight, the heat will start rising" - Georges St-Pierre gives his take on Jake Paul being respectful towards Anderson Silva 

Georges St-Pierre does not expect the current level of cordiality between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul to last.

St-Pierre vs. Silva was an MMA super-fight that fans were never granted the privilege of watching. The matchup was hypothesized for years but never came to fruition. This meant that two of the most respectful martial artists of all time did not get the chance to test each other's mettle.

Both 'Rush' and 'The Spider' have always approached their opponents with an immense amount of respect, with the exception of Chael Sonnen in Silva's case. It seems as though Silva's latest opponent, Jake Paul, may have taken a leaf out of the Brazilian's book.

'The Problem Child' has shown Silva an uncharacteristic level of respect during their two press conferences for their upcoming boxing match on October 29. So much so that it prompted 'The Schmo' to ask Georges St-Pierre for his thoughts on Paul's behavior, during an interview. The former two-division UFC champion responded:

"Well I think when we gonna get close to the fight, the heat will start rising and maybe we'll see some clash. But, you know, I don't think there should any emotion, he knows he's fighting a legend. Maybe it's one of his idols."

Watch the interview below from 3:50:

Georges St-Pierre on the toughest matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all time. A pioneer of the 'shoot boxing fighting style' in MMA, 'Rush' is often compared to other great wrestlers who dominated their eras, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

'Rush' himself stated in an interview a few months ago that the three fighters he would have loved to test himself against, from this era, would be Nurmagomedov, Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Georges St-Pierre was interviewed by Helen Yee, where he was asked who he felt would be his toughest opponent. 'Rush' replied:

"Usman is an incredible athlete, he's very well rounded and he's a beast. It would have been a very physical fight. Same thing with Khamzat, his size and his wrestling, he's very physical. Khabib in terms of knowledge, you know, he's a great athlete too, amazing athlete but I think it would have been very challenging in terms of technical aspect and knowledge."

Watch the interview below from 3:25:

A very diplomatic response from Georges St-Pierre, who continues to give massive respect to all MMA fighters out there.

