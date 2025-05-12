Georges St-Pierre lavishes praise on Aiemann Zahabi's "Rocky movie fight" against Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Georges St-Pierre recently heaped praise on Aiemann Zahabi and shared his thoughts on his bout against Jose Aldo at UFC 315 last Saturday. The entertaining bout saw Zahabi earning a unanimous decision win.

The bout was originally scheduled to be contested at bantamweight, however, Aldo was unable to make 135 pounds and it was later moved to 145 pounds instead.

With that in mind, Zahabi's win over the Hall of Famer became more impressive and was undoubtedly the biggest of his professional career so far as the Brazilian is a former featherweight champion.

All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in Zahabi's favor to secure the unanimous decision win. Following the bout, Aldo appeared to announce his retirement from the sport.

St-Pierre, who was in Zahabi's corner at UFC 315, took to his Instagram account to praise his teammate and pupil for the resilience he displayed to defeat a legend like Aldo. He admitted that he was worried at times and compared the emotions of the fight to those in the 'Rocky' franchise. He wrote:

"Like a Rocky movie fight scenario. What a comeback. Congrats @aiemannzahabi. You almost make me have a heart attack [laughing emoji]."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's Instagram post below:

Georges St-Pierre reunites with Canadian MMA greats at UFC 315

Georges St-Pierre also reunited with many Canadian MMA greats ahead of UFC 315. The event took place at the Bell Centre in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which gave him an opportunity to catch up with his friends and former teammates.

In addition to the usual fight week festivities, the UFC hosted a special Q & A that included St-Pierre, Rory MacDonald, David Louiseau, Patrick Cote and Valerie Letourneau.

'Rush' posted a photo to his Instagram account and expressed his gratitude on reuniting with his fellow Canadian competitors and considered it one of the highlights on the weekend:

"One of my favorite parts of this weekend was catching up with my [Canadian flag emoji] MMA OGs."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's Instagram post below:

