Georges St-Pierre names his favorite UFC fighters from the current roster

Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre may not compete professionally any more but that does not mean that his love for the sport has faded away one bit. In fact, GSP loves watching the sport that has given him everything in life he ever dreamed of and much more.

Speaking to South China Morning Post recently, Georges St-Pierre said that he remains a huge fan of the sport even though he doesn't compete anymore. GSP also named the UFC fighters whose fights he makes a point not to miss and they include the likes of Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz, Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, and Daniel Cormier.

“I don’t watch all the fights but I watch some of my favorite fighters. I’m still a big fan.”

Throughout his glorious career, Georges St-Pierre was always respected by the MMA community because he never talked trash to his opponents before or after the fight. St-Pierre is considered by many as a role model for mixed martial artists around the globe. Interestingly, though St-Pierre doesn't indulge in trash-talking himself, he does enjoy a fair bit of drama and tension between fighters as an audience.

“The top welterweights, like [Kamaru] Usman and Colby Covington. I like to watch the guys who create a lot of drama and tension. Even though I am not like that, I like to watch it just for the fun of it. It makes the build-up to the fight fun. It’s amazing. Look at the welterweights. There are so many guys. The sport has improved and it will continue to improve. In 10 years from now it will be even better than it is now.”

Georges St-Pierre explained why he is intrigued by guys like the recently retired "Triple C" Henry Cejudo and now-former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Look what he achieved, from Olympic gold to Golden Glove [boxing], then two belts [flyweight and bantamweight] in the UFC. Cejudo and guys like Jon Jones, they are creative, and that’s what’s great about this sport.”

Georges St-Pierre is a big fan of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Another name on Georges St-Pierre's list of favorite fighters is the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. GSP regards Adesanya as one of the smartest fighters out there at the moment and compared the UFC superstar to boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

“I’d watched a little bit of his kickboxing and he’s a fantastic striker. He’s incredible. He’s a clever guy and the way he fights is very smart. I like his style. I was a big fan of Sugar Ray Leonard in boxing for the same reasons. I like the guys that are smart. They are athletic but the brain is the most important part of their game. It’s like Bruce Lee said, to be a complete martial artist, one style is not enough, you have to have everything and that’s the type of fight I like to watch.”