In the aftermath of his impressive win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251, Kamaru Usman called for a fight against Georges St-Pierre, who many consider as the greatest UFC Welterweight (and even the greatest fighter) of all time.

While speaking to TMZ Sports recently, GSP responded to Usman's invitation and claimed that he remains a great admirer of the latter, but said that he's too healthy and too wealthy to get back into the Octagon, and that too prior to his 40th birthday.

Georges St-Pierre claimed that he came into the sports of Mixed Martial Arts at the right time and made a lot of money. And as he measures the pros and cons, it's better for him to stay retired. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’ve done it for a very long time, and unfortunately in my sport there’s too many guys that retire too late, and I do not want to be one of these guys. I’m very fortunate. I’m healthy, most importantly. I’m also wealthy. I came at the right time, I made a lot of money. When I measure and calculate the pros and cons, it’s better that I stay retired.”

In 2017, GSP came out of retirement for a fight against Michael Bisping at Middleweight and a win over the latter also led to St-Pierre winning the UFC Middleweight Championship.

However, following that fight, Georges St-Pierre once again announced his retirement and by the looks of it, he probably won't be returning to Octagon action anymore.

Will Georges St-Pierre return for a fight against Kamaru Usman?

Georges St-Pierre has been retired from the fight game for almost three years now and it seems unlikely that he will step back into the Octagon.

As far as Kamaru Usman is concerned, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has several options from the UFC Welterweight Division, including the likes of Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and other notable names who are likely to challenge for the title at some point down the road.