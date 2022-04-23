Georges St-Pierre details unusual tactic that helped him conquer loss to Matt Serra 

Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre recently revealed an unusual way of dealing with his loss to Matt Serra.

The two welterweights faced off in the main event of UFC 69 on April 7, 2007. Serra, who was a massive underdog in the match, stopped the Canadian superstar in the first round to win the welterweight title. The fight is still regarded as one of the greatest upsets in MMA history, as St-Pierre was a 7-1 favorite entering the contest. Obviously, it's no surprise that 'Rush' was taken aback too.

A recent video on MMA On Point's Instagram handle revealed how the MMA legend overcame this defeat. Devastated, St-Pierre was unable to focus on his game for quite some time.

To get back on track, the Canadian fighter hired a sports psychologist. After assessing his trauma, the psychologist asked 'Rush' to carry a brick around with him for a few days and then throw it away. The brick represented Matt Sera and throwing it away meant that he was able to move past his defeat.

St-Pierre credited this small act as a life-saver for him. He later went on to avenge his loss by defeating Serra in the second round of the main event at UFC 83.

Appearing on the video, 'GSP' said:

"Right away, I felt the relief. And I know it sounds weird but it's something that really works for me as an athlete."

Georges St-Pierre and his incredible career in the UFC

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the best and most successful fighters in mixed martial arts history. In 2004, the Canadian superstar made his UFC debut in the welterweight division against Karo Parisyan, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

'Rush' later went on to become one of the greatest champions of the weight class. He was also able to conquer the middleweight division to become a two-division champion.

St-Pierre has a remarkable record of 26 wins and only two losses, to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra. The Canadian was able to avenge both of his losses. He defeated Hughes by submission in the second round at UFC 79. In their rematch at UFC 83, 'GSP' defeated Matt Serra via TKO.

St-Pierre has successfully defended his title against high-profile opponents such as Jake Shields, Nate Diaz and Carlos Condit.

On December 13, 2013, 'GSP' officially announced that he was voluntarily vacating the title and would be taking a break from MMA.

After a nearly four-year absence, the 40-year-old returned to the octagon as a middleweight in the main event of UFC 217 to challenge Michael Bisping for the title. At the 4:23 mark of the third round, St-Pierre was able to submit the Englishman.

