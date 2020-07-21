Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre thinks that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the perfect fighter. Former UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre has previously expressed interest in a possible super-fight against the undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. Speaking on the MMA TRUFAN podcast, Georges St-Pierre opened up on the possibility of the matchup coming to fruition in the near future.

Georges St-Pierre revealed that even though a fight with Nurmagomedov would definitely be a blockbuster, what drew the former to the fight is the opportunity to defeat a seemingly unbeatable fighter.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person. A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable,” St-Pierre added. “He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

Georges St-Pierre has not entered the Octagon since 2017, when he returned to capture the UFC middleweight title with a submission victory over Michael Bisping.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's last fight inside the Octagon was back in September, 2019, when he defended his title with a submission win against Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov is expected to return to the cage to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje next.