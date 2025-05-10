Gerald Meerschaert issues definitive prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert recently shared his prediction for the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315. 'GM3' anticipates the welterweight champion to successfully defend his title by getting a finish in the fourth round.
After dethroning former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304, 'Remember the Name' is scheduled to make his first title defense against the No.5-ranked Della Maddalena, who is on an impressive 17-fight win streak, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
In an interview with Home of Fight, Meerschaert weighed in on the welterweight clash, stating:
"[Belal Muhammad] trained really hard. Belal is really hungry to get that first title defense and start his title run and his legacy at welterweight. Most people are gonna say win by decision, right? Because Jack [Della Maddalena] is the person and fighter that he is, he's so tough and hard-nose that even if he's behind, he will be willing to take chances and put himself in positions where it's 'All or nothing.'"
He continued:
"I think that's gonna lead to Belal getting a finish, mid to late fourth round. Either he gets a TKO cause he doesn't get any good position to go to, or he tries to scramble and gives up the neck and Belal gets a rear naked [choke]."
Check out Gerald Meerschaert's comments below:
Israel Adesanya predicts Jack Della Maddalena to finish Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently shared his predictions for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Although 'The Last Stylebender' praised the champion's skillset, he believes the Australian fighter will win the fight via knockout.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, he had this to say:
"I think Jack [Della Maddalena] should pace himself. Don't fight to Belal [Muhammad's] strength, don't move back. Close the distance, get him on the fence and let them things go. F****** Jack Della Maddalena, and new baby, [he will win by] knockout."
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (15:00):