Gervonta Davis accuses Floyd Mayweather of fraud in cryptic posts, claims 'Money' is "stuck" in Dubai over borrowed money

Gervonta Davis recently took to social media to sound off on Floyd Mayweather and make some claims about the reason behind the boxing legend's extended stay in Dubai.

While Davis and Mayweather are known to share a close relationship, it's no secret that their friendship has experienced turbulence in the past. The two have previously fired shots at each other on social media and via interviews, with Davis accusing Mayweather of not letting him get the spotlight on several occasions.

Expand Tweet

Despite the friction between them, Davis and Mayweather have always made it clear that they respect each other, and 'Money' regularly praises 'Tank' for his skills in the ring. However, it appears their relationship is on the rocks again.

In a recent Instagram Story (via @MichaelBensonn on X), Davis posted a screenshot of Mayweather from his recent interview and leveled some serious accusations against him. 'Tank' alleged that Mayweather was stuck in Dubai due to some outstanding debts and wrote:

"Ni**a say all this bullsh*t but in Dubai and can't leave becuz he been taking ni**as money and not doing what they paid him to do. Ni**a a f**king hater."

Benson's tweet also included screenshots of Davis replying to a fan on X and alleging that Mayweather was being held back in Dubai. He wrote in two successive tweets:

"He gotta pay them people that money back... If I'm lying, tell him to go live rn... He been stuck there for a min too."

Expand Tweet

When Gervonta Davis outlined his relationship with Floyd Mayweather after Ryan Garcia win

Gervonta Davis faced Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last April. 'Tank' ultimately defeated 'KingRy' via seventh-round KO and extended his undefeated professional record to 29-0.

During the post-fight press conference, Davis was asked about his relationship with Floyd Mayweather and how it affected his mindset going into fights. 'Tank' heaped praise on the boxing legend and said:

"He just gave me great words. He was telling me to stay calm. I always like to listen to Floyd when it come to big stages like this cuz he’s the only one that been in my shoes and been like in these type of fights. I always appreciate Floyd for being in my corner and having my back – always... So, it always will be love for Floyd Mayweather."

Catch Gervonta Davis' comments below (27:55):