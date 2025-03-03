Gervonta Davis breaks silence on why he took a knee against Lamont Roach Jr., blames judges of bias: "They took the fight from me"

Gervonta Davis has explained his decision to take a knee during his fight against Lamont Roach Jr., saying he had to do it because the hair product was impairing his vision, not because Roach had struck him.

Davis successfully retained his WBA lightweight title against Roach Jr. this past weekend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After 12 rounds of action, the boxing matchup was declared a majority draw, with 'Tank' maintaining his undefeated record. The judges scored the contest 115-113 for Davis, 114-114 and 114-114.

Notably, in the ninth round, Davis willingly took a knee and walked to his corner to wipe his face with a towel. However, referee Steve Willis did not call it a knockdown, which upset Roach Jr.

This resulted in the Baltimore native facing widespread criticism from the boxing community, with many expressing their disappointment on the internet.

Davis recently took to X and revealed that he got his hair done a few days before, and the hair product kept getting on his face, hindering his vision. The 30-year-old also voiced his belief that had it not been for the knee, he should have won, writing:

''They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that bulls*it knee..but I landed the most punches in the fight..he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!''

Even during the post-fight press conference, Davis discussed taking a knee, saying:

''I just got my hair done two days ago, and she put grease in my sh*t. The sh*t was like, you know when you’re sweating and things like that and the grease came in my face and it burnt my eyes...I didn’t want to get caught while my eyes were burning'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Lamont Roach Jr. discusses his matchup against Gervonta Davis

Lamont Roach Jr. has voiced his disappointment over the outcome of his boxing contest against Gervonta Davis this past weekend, which ended in a majority draw.

During the post-fight press conference, Roach Jr. stated his belief that he should have gotten his hand raised and chastised the referee for failing to score a knockdown when Davis took a knee in the ninth round.

''Honestly, I thought I should have won without that being counted a knockdown. I’m not the ref, you know what I’m saying, if he had to wipe sweat out of his eye he had to wipe sweat out of his eye. The rules do state if you take a knee it’s an automatic eight-count. If that was counted a knockdown, I would have won a majority decision.”

