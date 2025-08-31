Gervonta Davis' coach lets feelings known about Jake Paul clash: "I've got to worry about his safety"

In what is perhaps Jake Paul's most controversial fight yet, he is set to take on reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Much like the rest of the fight world, the upcoming contest has 'Tank's' trainer, Calvin Ford, concerned.

Ad

Paul vs. Davis is set to headline a Netflix boxing event on Friday, Nov.14, in Atlanta. The main concern surrounding the fight has been the size disparity between the boxers.

For context, 'The Problem Child' mostly fights at cruiser or heavyweight and stands at 6'1", while 'Tank' is a 5'5" lightweight. This resulted in major fan backlash on social media, with many questioning the relevance of such matchups.

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Davis' coach, Ford, addressed the upcoming match-up, stating his main goal heading into the fight was to ensure his fighter's safety. Elaborating on the topic, he said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've got a serious fight coming up. Jake Paul and 'Tank' have been going at it for years, and I've got to worry about his safety... They were talking about this for years. Jake's been going back and forth for so long."

Ford added:

"One thing I can say about Jake is [that] he is good at what he does, and he's been doing it. That's why he's where he is. I'll be honest, this is a risky fight. Anything can happen because I don't know all the logistics. The gloves, the weight class. It's a lot of stuff, I don't know about yet, but my main thing is [to] keep him safe."

Ad

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments on the Jake Paul fight below (1:06):

Ad

UFC legend labels Jake Paul "a bully" over Gervonta Davis fight

British UFC legend Michael Bisping has never been a fan of Jake Paul's boxing career, often accusing the social media star of chasing overwhelmingly favorable matchups.

'The Problem Child's' upcoming clash against Gervonta Davis appears to have pushed Bisping's restraint over the edge. Reacting to the news on his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion went scorched earth on Paul, highlighting the gargantuan weight disparity between the fighters

"Jake Paul, I think, when he weighed in for Mike Tyson, was 227 pounds. That is, if I'm not mistaken, a 92-pound weight difference. Almost a 100-pound weight difference. It's insane... How can you be out there, claiming to want to fight the best people on the planet and then going out there and taking on a guy that is maybe 92 pounds heavier... That's called one thing, that is called being a bully."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.