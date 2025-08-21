"There's stupid, and then there's this" - Fans react to Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis reportedly getting booked for exhibition fight 

The reported news about Jake Paul facing Gervonta Davis in an exhibition boxing matchup has caught the attention of combat sports fans across the globe. The majority of them were skeptical about the bout, given the significant weight difference between the two fighters.Spinnin Backfist recently took to social media and reported that Paul is set to take on Davis at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 14. The exhibition contest will be promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), with streaming giant Netflix broadcasting it live globally. However, additional details such as the exact weight and number of rounds have yet to be announced. Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger initially shared the news on his X account.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''There's stupid, and then there's this.''Another stated:''Like there is no point in this fight other than profit. No value to this because realistically they wouldn't fight each other professionally at such a difference in weight classes.''Other fans wrote:''Clown show, Tank knows he makes big money not taking risky fights since his delusional fans dick suck him, that’s why he hasn’t fought elite comp''''Wow, an exhibition, no wonder you’re suing people who say you ain’t a real fighter. You can’t even face the facts and be a man to put this as a professional bout cause you know he’ll whoop you all day long''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]Paul, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, was expected to face former world champion Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight bout. However, that doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.As for Davis, in his most recent boxing outing in March, he suffered a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr.Jake Paul issues a strong warning to Gervonta DavisAhead of their exhibition boxing contest later this year, Jake Paul spoke to ESPN and targeted Gervonta Davis with harsh remarks:''Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I'm an FPV drone and I'm about to disable his ass. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again. Atlanta. Friday, Nov 14th. The worst night of Gervonta's career, live only on Netflix.&quot;