Gervonta Davis is fresh off an impressive win against Ryan Garcia. The two men put both of their undefeated records on the line last Saturday. However, after a slick liver-shot in the seventh round, 'Tank' emerged victorious against 'The Flash' to hand yet another unbeaten fighter their first professional loss.

In order to succeed in boxing as he has, Davis has made a tremendous amount of sacrifices ranging from training hard to staying in shape. Among the decisions he made to improve himself was to stop drinking. Prior to facing Garcia, he appeared on the Full Send Podcast and spoke about his decision to abandon alcohol.

He pointed out that alcohol changed him as a person, turning him into someone he wasn't, whether it made him loud or temperamental. Gervonta Davis specifically expressed his discomfort with being someone who can't control himself, prompting him to stop. Furthermore, he claims drinking made him gain a lot of weight.

While he did admit that he's not against the idea of an occasional wine glass, his days of serious drinking are over. When asked when he stopped drinking, 'Tank' said the following.

"Right before my last fight. Because drinking, like, drinking, it made me something I'm not. You know, somedays it might make me, like, loud and crazy, and some days it made me angry. I just don't want to be, like, somebody that I can't control myself, so I just stopped. And then it made me blow up, it made me, like, gain a lot of weight, you know, so."

Why did Gervonta Davis leave Mayweather Promotions?

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have historically been close. The two men celebrated 'Tank's' win over Ryan Garcia in the ring, with 'Money' poking fun at his long-term rival Oscar De La Hoya—Ryan Garcia's promoter—during the post-fight festivities.

Despite the amicable scenes, Gervonta Davis left Mayweather Promotions, to whom he was signed, in 2022 prior to facing Rolando Romero. This led to a brief period of mild contention between the two men but things were eventually resolved to a degree.

Davis himself subsequently pointed out his desire to manage his own career as being the driving force behind his decision. He further paid respect to Mayweather's guidance after his latest win against Garcia.

