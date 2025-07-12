Gervonta Davis’ jail release throws Lamont Roach fight plans into spotlight

Gervonta Davis recently found himself involved in another legal issue. He was reportedly arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery against his ex-girlfriend on the morning of July 11 in Miami.

Later on the evening of his arrest, the WBA lightweight champion was seen being released from the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center after posting a $10,000 bond to secure his release.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, it is speculated that 'Tank' will face Lamont Roach in a rematch on August 16. Following the news of Davis' release, Roach went live on Twitch to provide an update about their upcoming clash, saying:

"I heard buddy [Davis] is home already. So, for all you people that are saying, ‘Y’all not fighting.’... I just want to let y’all know the fight is still on. It’s still scheduled to be August 16th. We’re just waiting on the announcement. I heard that s*** earlier today."

Check out Gervonta Davis' jail release clip and Lamont Roach's comments below (via @HappyPunch on X):

Shakur Stevenson previews potential Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach rematch

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach faced off for the first time earlier this year on March 1. After a grueling 12-round battle, the fight ended in a draw, marking the first time in his professional career that Davis failed to defeat his opponent.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson discussed the potential rematch between 'Tank' and Roach, saying:

No, I actually like Lamont Roach. think Lamont Roach is a hell of a fighter. I think he don’t get enough credit. Um, a lot of people don’t realize how good he is. And if you really paid attention to the fight and watch the fight, you can see how skillful he is in the pocket. Um, his defense was on point. Um, I think he’s a bad motherf**ker.... I don't think [Roach] stops [Davis], but I think it'll go to the distance."

Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments below (33:50):

