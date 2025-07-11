Why was Gervonta Davis arrested? Unpacking the boxing star's latest legal troubles

Gervonta Davis has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. According to a report by UPI, the boxing superstar was charged with domestic violence and battery and put into a Miami jail on early Friday. The bail bond amount for him has not been set.

Per a report by Fox Sports' Andy Slater, the arrest comes after 'Tank' slapped his ex-girlfriend and hit her on the back of the head. The incident took place a few weeks ago, and he has been wanted by the police ever since.

Check out Andy Slater's report on Gervonta Davis below:

Davis was finally brought into custody after a license plate reader alerted the police to his location in Miami.

This is far from the 30-year-old's first scuffle with the law, as he's been charged on several occasions over the past several years for charges including domestic violence.

Earlier in December 2022, an audio of a 911 call put 'Tank' in the spotlight as a woman accused him of hitting and trying to kill her. However, three days later, the alleged victim backtracked on her comments.

In 2023, he pleaded guilty to several traffic offenses for a hit-and-run incident from 2020, where he injured four individuals, including a pregnant woman.

The hard-hitting southpaw holds an undefeated pro record of 30-0-1 with wins over the likes of Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz, among others. The only blemish on his record is a majority draw in his most recent outing against Lamont Roach.

According to a report by Ring Magazine, the Baltimore native was set to rematch Roach on Aug. 16. While Premier Boxing Championship is yet to make an official announcement regarding the fight, if August was indeed the plan, the arrest puts the event in serious jeopardy.

