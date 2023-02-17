Gervonta Davis has pled guilty to multiple offenses for hit-and-run case from 2020

Gervonta Davis has pled guilty to multiple offenses regarding a hit-and-run case from three years ago.

'Tank' has been out of action since his victory over Hector Luis Garcia in January on Showtime pay-per-view. While 'El Androide' tried his best to pull off an upset, Davis wound up scoring a tenth-round stoppage after battering his foe in the ninth.

With the victory, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion moved one step closer to his clash with Ryan Garcia. Davis and 'KingRy' are yet to officially schedule their matchup as they verbally agreed to a fight last year. They've been going back and forth ever since.

The current expected date for the fight is April 15th in Las Vegas. However, lurking in the background has been Gervonta Davis's trial for a hit-and-run incident. The lightweight was facing more than seven years in prison in connection to a car accident that took place in November 2020.

While even Ryan Garcia admitted that he was afraid of the fight not happening, that will no longer be the case. As first reported by The Baltimore Banner, Gervonta Davis has accepted a plea deal in connection with the incident.

His sentencing hearing is currently slated for May 5th, after the fight with Garcia. It's worth noting that this is the second time that he's accepted a plea deal. Judge Melissa M. Phinn previously rejected a plea agreement in the case that called for the boxer to serve no jail time.

Gervonta Davis spotted in a wheelchair at the Super Bowl

Gervonta Davis must have nine lives based on his recent luck.

'Tank' was able to keep his matchup with Ryan Garcia on the table thanks to accepting a plea deal. As of now, even if the champion goes to prison or faces any jail time, it will come after his fight in April.

However, this isn't the first scarce regarding the matchup. Last Sunday, Davis was spotted at the Super Bowl, watching Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Sadly for the boxer, he watched the game from a wheelchair.

Fans quickly spotted the boxer's injury, but Gervonta Davis addressed the subject in an interview with TMZ Sports. There, the WBA (Regular) lightweight titleholder stated that he was fine and that his injury wasn't severe.

When asked what happened, he replied:

"S*** happen all the time. S*** be happening."

See his comments in the video below:

