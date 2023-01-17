Timothy Bradley is the most recent name to tear into Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' returned to action earlier this month to face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout was an important one for Davis, as it was expected to be the final tune-up before facing Ryan Garcia in April.

While 'El Androide' is a great boxer and the current WBA Super Featherweight Champion, he was outmatched. During their clash earlier this month, Davis dominated Luis Garcia down the stretch and wound up picking up a ninth-round TKO victory.

While his win was impressive, the bout almost didn't happen. In late December, Davis was arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery. Davis proclaimed his innocence, and the victim later retracted a statement in which she'd alleged that the boxer hit her.

However, the incident still put Davis' return in danger.

Nonetheless, the incident was just the latest arrest for Gervonta Davis, who is also expected to have a jury trial in relation to a hit-and-run incident later this year.

While 'Tank' isn't expected to face charges for his latest arrest, it didn't sit well with Tim Bradley.

The former two-division champion recently blasted the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion for the incident. During a recent interview with Fight Hub, Bradley stated:

“I think he’s a piece of s***. I honestly do. He’s a piece of s***... My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve got to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right."

See his comments below (starting from 4:15):

Will Gervonta Davis fight Ryan Garcia next?

Despite talks of the fight being made, there are still major hurdles for making Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia.

In November, reports emerged that 'Tank' and 'KingRy' had agreed to fight on April 15. While no contract or venue was finalized, the bout was verbally agreed to go down in Las Vegas.

We're sorry to tell you this, but the fight still might not happen.

In March 2021, Davis reportedly struck another car after running a red light, sending four people to the hospital. He also allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on charges of hit-and-run.

Gervonta Davis is currently slated to head to a jury trial in March. If convicted, he might face up to seven years in prison. To make matters worse, Ryan Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recently took to Twitter to state that if the contract isn't finalized soon, they will move on.

So much for being a done deal.

