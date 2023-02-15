Gervonta Davis spotted in a wheelchair at Super Bowl, Ryan Garcia reacts

Gervonta Davis worried fans by being spotted in a wheelchair at the Super Bowl.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles collided in the NFL's championship game. While diehard fans were obviously excited about the Super Bowl, it was one of the few events that drew in non-fans as well.

There are generally many celebrities in attendance at the big game, and this year was no different. Everyone from Elon Musk and Billie Elish to Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James were in attendance for the game in Arizona.

One of the celebrities who was in attendance at the Super Bowl was WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' has been out of action since his knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia in January, thus clearing the way for a clash with Ryan Garcia.

The two lightweight stars are set to collide in April, but might not after the champion was spotted in a wheelchair on Sunday. When asked if he was okay by TMZ Sports, Davis responded in the positive, and that he'd be ready for his fight with 'KingRy'.

When asked what happened, he kept it simple, stating:

"S*** happen all the time. S*** be happening."

See his comments in the video below:

Gervonta Davis was spotted by paparazzi in a wheelchair at the Super Bowl

Ryan Garcia reacts to Gervonta Davis being in a wheelchair

Ryan Garcia sent a positive message to Gervonta Davis after finding out his foe had suffered an ankle injury.

Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of back and forth between the two lightweights' camps. Oscar De La Hoya has been especially vocal, stating that the contracts have to be finalized soon or they'll look at a different matchup for 'KingRy'.

Meanwhile, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza, who works closely with 'Tank', has stated that the fight is almost made. After reports indicated that a rematch clause was holding up the announcement, the promoter stated it was a good thing there were only minor clauses to iron out.

With two months away from Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, the fight is yet to be made official. While locations are being scoped out in Las Vegas, including an NFL stadium, the matchup has not yet been announced.

While the two have been throwing insults over the last few months, 'KingRy' decided to send a message of support to 'Tank' on Twitter. Garcia told his longtime rival to heal up because they've got a fight to make.

See his tweet below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia
Gervonta Davis needed a wheelchair to get around at the Super Bowl on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury ... but the star boxer tells TMZ Sports he expects to be OK.
Stay focused champ we got a fight coming up

