Gervonta Davis picks new Muslim name after conversion to Islam 

Gervonta Davis' Muslim name, which he recently chose, has formalized his conversion to Islam. The undefeated boxer has chosen the name Abdul Wahid, which translates to 'The Slave of The One.'

Davis' conversion to Islam took place on Christmas Eve on December 24, and represents a significant step in his new personal and religious journey as a Muslim.

Check out Gervonta Davis choosing his new Muslim name in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Davis isn't the only noteworthy boxer to have converted to Islam. In fact, the most famous pugilist in the sport's history was a proud Muslim, with Muhammad Ali's name change being a focal topic in his infamous bout with Ernest Terrell, who insisted on referring to his opponent by his birth name, Cassius Clay.

Another famous Muslim boxer is Mike Tyson, one of the most feared heavyweights of all time. Despite converting to Islam before his stint in prison in 1992, Tyson never formally adopted a Muslim name. However, there were rumors that he had adopted Malik Abdul Aziz as his name.

Not all Muslim boxers, however, are the greats of yesteryear. Davis' contemporary, Devin Haney, is a Muslim boxer, and like 'Tank,' is also an undefeated boxer. There have even been rumors of the pair facing each other in a future bout.

Davis is 29-0, while Haney is 31-0. They even have an opponent in common, with 'Tank' having recently beaten Ryan Garcia, who 'The Dream' hopes to face next.

Gervonta Davis' wins over fellow undefeated boxers

Four of Gervonta Davis' recent opponents were unbeaten fighters prior to facing 'Tank.' Ryan Garcia boasted a record of 23 wins and no losses before he locked horns with Davis. Garcia lost in round seven after being crippled by a body-shot.

Check out Gervonta Davis stopping Ryan Garcia with a body shot in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Héctor García was 16-0 before being TKO'd in round 9. Rolando Romero was also handed his first professional career loss by 'Tank,' who TKO'd him in round six. Mario Barrios, another formerly unbeaten fighter, also tasted defeat for the very first time after Davis to TKO'd him in round 11.