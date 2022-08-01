When Mike Tyson detailed his Islamic lifestyle - "God protects me"

Mike Tyson converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992, but incidents in his career and personal life led to many calling into question how serious and devoted he is to living the life of a Muslim.

In an episode of the Full Send Podcast, Tyson cleared up some questions and detailed his life as a follower of Islam.

When questioned about his religious affiliations, Tyson stated:

"I have the characteristics of many religions, but I am a Muslim. I love God. I pray more than I can. My faith in God... When I die, I will die a Muslim. This is me as a person. God protects me, he comes to me in all possible aspects."

When asked if he follows Muslim customs and rites, Tyson revealed:

"Yes, but I'm one of those lazy Muslims who constantly postpones everything, all my rituals because I'm constantly at work. I am a bee that cannot stop. I don't work for money anymore, but I can't stop. I want to be with my family, do some of my work until I go somewhere again. Life flies fast, I will soon be left with only pictures."

Despite proclaiming himself a 'lazy' Muslim, it is clear that Tyson has devoted himself to the religion.

Mike Tyson beat Tony Tucker on this day in 1987

On this day in boxing history, Mike Tyson beat Tony Tucker to earn a unanimous decision victory and add the IBF Heavyweight Title to his collection. This earned him the name of undisputed.

At only 21, Tyson became the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Leon Spinks beat Muhammad Ali in 1978.

Tyson told The Ring:

"Tucker was a magnificent fighter, but it was my time, and I stayed on top of him and didn't give him a chance to breathe. There was no way for him to get his moves off and counterpunch, because I was all over him."

Becoming undisputed was a goal Tyson and Cus D'Amato had talked about together, though D'Amato died shortly before he could see their dream come true.

