Watch: Mike Tyson and Terence Crawford hanging out together, and interact with Dana White at UFC 277

Mike Tyson recently made his way to UFC 277 with WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. Tyson seemingly backed Juliana Pena to beat Amanda Nunes again. However, Nunes avenged her defeat to Pena and is once again a champion in two weight classes.

While UFC 277 delivered several moments of exhilaration, Tyson’s presence apparently added fuel to the fire. Mike and ‘Bud’ Crawford also met Dana White. The UFC president has always claimed himself to be a huge fan of ‘Kid Dynamite.'

Watch the footage below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Mike Tyson and Terence Crawford hanging out together and seeing Dana White at UFC 277 last night…



[📽️ Adam Wilks] Mike Tyson and Terence Crawford hanging out together and seeing Dana White at UFC 277 last night…[📽️ Adam Wilks] https://t.co/P0bXcnscl1

White and Tyson have shared several light-hearted moments, which have also become eye-catching for the fans. The latest interaction at UFC 277 also falls within that bracket. It was also interesting to see Crawford appear at an UFC event, as he has teased a potential crossover bout against UFC fighters in the past.

Back when Max Holloway was the UFC featherweight (145 lbs) champion, he showed interest in boxing Crawford. It could have been a super fight, similar to the massive crossover bout of Mayweather vs. McGregor. But for some reason, it never materialized.

Max Holloway has since lost his UFC crown and is now trying to re-climb the featherweight ladder. Crawford, however, still holds the WBO welterweight title and is expected to face Errol Spence Jr. for all four belts next. ‘Bud’ is currently a free agent and is looking to officially claim his next fight.

Meanwhile, Crawford's hanging around with Mike Tyson might benefit him in several other ways.

Mike Tyson is still a blueprint for success to modern-era fighters

56-year-old Tyson had his last fight at the age of 54 when he ended 15-years of ring hiatus to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. It paved the road for several retired legends to come out of retirement. Tyson has also influenced several potential super fights of today’s time.

Tyson at Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

He face-timed Gervonta Davis when Ryan Garcia appeared on HotBoxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, intensifying the rivalry between the two. Tyson did the same with Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney when the former appeared on his podcast. There’s no denying that Mike is still an important figure in combat sports.

