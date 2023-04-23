Gervonta Davis reacts to breaking the Drake Curse after learning of the rapper’s huge $1 million bet on him

Gervonta Davis overcame the infamous 'Drake Curse' last night when he defeated Ryan Garcia via a seventh-round KO. The Canadian rapper placed $1 million on Davis to win against 'KingRy', and 'Tank' was able to secure the victory and evade the curse.

The 'Drake Curse' has been broken several times over recent months, causing the infamous theory to lose some traction.

Gervonta Davis' response to finding out that he had won Drake a substantial amount of money by defeating Ryan Garcia was quite comedic:

"Tell him I need half of that! It's pretty cool to have people like that that believe in me. It made me push even harder, so shoutout to Drake and the rest of the people that back me. This is only the beginning for me, I have a bright future and I'm staying humble through it all. What can I say? We done it again tonight."

Watch the video below from 1:05:

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia both put their undefeated records on the line last night. Davis entered the bout at 28-0, while Garcia came into the clash 23-0.

The bout was fought competitively through all seven rounds, but 'Tank' appeared to have a slight edge over his opponent for the majority of the fight.

Conor McGregor wants to see Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 2

Conor McGregor was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for this weekend's boxing spectacle between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. 'The Notorious' was captured at the roulette tables at one of Sin City's finest casinos, where he shared his thoughts on a possible rematch between the two boxing stars.

McGregor noted that the rehydration clause could have played a crucial role in how well Garcia was able to absorb Davis' body shot.

Both men made the official catchweight of 136 pounds, but the rehydration clause required the fighters to weigh no more than 146 pounds on the morning of the bout.

Conor McGregor believes that a rematch should be made:

"Yeah sure, why not? They've already made the match, so it'd be easy to get done again... It's a story, it's easily made."

He also feels that Garcia could have done better if not for the rehydration clause:

"With that extra bit of weight, when you're allowed to rehydrate, it makes a difference. It wasn't the body shot that dropped him instantly, he took it [then] went back, thought about it, and then went down... if he was allowed rehydration maybe that would've been different."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes