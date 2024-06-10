Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

  • home icon
By Puneet Sharma
Modified Jun 10, 2024 15:53 GMT
Gervonta Davis (left) and Frank Martin (right) will go toe-to-toe on June 15 [Image courtesy: @gervontaa on Instagram]

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis is all set to return to action soon. 'Tank' will lock horns against Frank Martin on June 15. The fight will be for the WBA lightweight title and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is expected to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. This means that the UK fans can enjoy the fight card from 1am onwards on Sunday morning.

The walkouts for the main event are expected to take place at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Boxing enthusiasts in the United Kingdom will have to wait till 4 am on Sunday morning to enjoy the main event.

Apart from the main event, there are several exciting fights lined up for the main card of the night. An exciting matchup between David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will grace the co-main event slot for the fight card. The fight will be for the interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

A middleweight showdown between Carlos Adames and Terrell Gausha for the WBC championship will also take place on the main card.

According to Tapology, here is a list of fights expected to take place on the main card on June 15:

Main Card

Main event: Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin - WBA lightweight title

Co-man event: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - Interim WBC light heavyweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha - WBC middleweight title

Alberto Puello vs. Gary Antuanne Russell - Interim WBC super lightweight title

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez - super featherweight

Gervonta Davis speaks about the possibility of a Ryan Garcia rematch

A highly anticipated showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took place in April 2023. 'Tank' emerged as the better fighter that night and defeated Garcia via seventh-round TKO.

Davis recently did an interview with Cigar Talk, where he spoke about potentially running it back with 'KingRy'. The 29-year-old said that he was open to a rematch with Garcia at 140 pounds:

"He's not even at 145 [pounds], that's not even a weight. [He's at catchweight]. Why can't it be 140 [pounds]?... Yeah, I'll fight him at 140 [pounds]. Bro, if you look at the fight Devin [Haney] versus Ryan and me versus Ryan, it wasn't no different. Go look at it."

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below (6:00):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
