Is Gervonta Davis still with the 'Money' team? Revisiting rift between Floyd Mayweather and 'Tank'

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is one of the most exciting fighters of his generation. With an undefeated record of 29-0, and 27 of his wins coming via knockout, 'Tank' is a true fan favorite.

The 29-year-old holds wins against the likes of Ryan Garcia, Issac Cruz, and Rolando Romero. He will next be seen against Frank Martin at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 15.

For all his laurels in boxing, the southpaw has been raising eyebrows in recent years with his personal and professional issues.

A pivotal moment in his career came when he cut ties with Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Mayweather Promotions. What caused the rift between 'Money' and Davis? Why did the boxing phenom leave the promotion that helped him gain global renown? Let's find out.

Is Gervonta Davis still with the 'Money' team?

Gervonta Davis initially revealed his intentions of cutting ties with Mayweather Promotions before his 2022 fight against Rolando Romero.

During an interview with Brian Custer, the young pugilist said he decided to part ways with the 'Money' team because he didn't want anyone else to control his career. Davis elaborated:

"It didn't necessarily have to be about leaving Mayweather Promotions, it was about just becoming that man, handling you're own responsibilities, your priorities. I feel as though it's my career, so I feel I need to be the one to control my career. And it's time, everybody doesn't need to have them training wheels forever."

Catch Gervonta Davis' comments on leaving Mayweather Promotions below (0:10):

'Tank' clarified that there was no bad blood between him and the boxing legend, and he appreciates Mayweather Promotions for all that they have done for his career.

Despite, Davis having continually denied narratives of Maywether Jr. having shielded him from tougher fights, a report by as suggests otherwise.

According to the report, the rift between the fighter and promoter worsened after Davis grew unhappy with the direction Mayweather Jr. was guiding his career by attempting to raise his stock by actively avoiding fights with bigger names.

While 'Tank' had teased the idea of rejoining forces with 'Money' ahead of his fight against Hector Luis Garcia, seeing as their relationship has worsened since then, such a link-up now seems more improbable than ever.

Davis recently even accused Mayweather Jr. of attempting to sabotage his upcoming fight against Frank Martin.

