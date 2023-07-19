“Get the bodybag ready” - Bantamweight contender drops his name in the hat for a crack at Cory Sandhagen after Umar Nurmagomedov drops out, fans react

Umar Nurmagomedov has withdrawn from the upcoming UFC Nashville main event against Cory Sandhagen due to undisclosed reasons. The scheduled five-round bantamweight bout, set to take place on August 5 at Bridgestone Arena, will no longer serve as the event's headline.

Seizing the opportunity to step into the vacant main event slot, UFC bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez expressed his willingness to face 'The Sandman' on August 5.

Check out Yanez's tweet below:

However, some fans swiftly raised concerns about Yanez's readiness for the short-notice fight. The criticism stemmed from Yanez's previous performance at UFC 287, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Rob Font.

One fan wrote:

"I can’t even count they number way ways Cory takes out Yanez."

Another wrote:

"bro really trying to make it out the ufc 😭(losses don’t define someone’s career but man getting ko’d back to back in under 4 months is not good for your health or career)"

One fan posted:

"Get the bodybag ready."

While another fan claimed that Cory Sandhagen could be a dangerous opponent for Yanez:

"Do not take that fight you not ready for Cory yet especially after that last fight."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the tweet:

"Takes gets pieces up by Font then jumps to fight an even more dynamic striker?"

"As a fan of Cory Sandhagen and someone that bought tickets I just want him to stay on the card."

"Yanez no … this ain’t the fight you want."

"There’s nothing in that for Cory, his fight with Umar was a title eliminator. He’d be smart to sit out for a later date."

Marlon Vera discusses his coach's dissatisfaction with his performance against Cory Sandhagen

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen headlined UFC San Antonio on March 25 in a bantamweight bout.

Despite fans' expectations of an impressive striking showcase, 'Chito' faced difficulties finding his rhythm in the fight. Known for his slow starts, Vera struggled to engage against Sandhagen throughout the contest. The 30-year-old Ecuadorian's head coach, Jason Parillo, was visibly frustrated with his fighter's lackluster performance between rounds.

In an interview with Michael Bisping last month, Vera shed light on Parillo's challenges in motivating him for the fight:

"I fought my a** off and kept trying. But even my coach knew, he was frustrated but he was like, 'There's nothing I can do if I have a flat fighter right now.' No one can do anything. That's when I just decided to dig deep and try a little harder but I wasn't able to. I own it, it's on me."

Check out Vera's comments below (from 1:08:30):