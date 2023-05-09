Get a cage-side view of Stamp’s crushing body kick against Alyse Anderson

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex made her United States debut with an unforgettable performance that will go down in ONE Championship history.

Defeating Alyse Anderson with a second round knockout, the Thai superstar lived up to all the hype and put on a spectacular show for the fans in the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado that got to witness her compete in the flesh for the first time.

Her iconic walkout will surely be remembered for a long time as one of the biggest and best moments of the night and as always, the 25-year old backed it up inside the Circle with a beautiful display of striking that ended with a devastating body kick.

With her second consecutive win in the atomweight division, the Thai star set herself up for a shot at the ONE interim women’s world title opposite Ham Seo Hee while the division’s titleholder Angela Lee is away from competition.

Revisit one of the best highlights of the night, delivered by the the right-leg of Stamp Fairtex below:

“Liver pâté, anyone?🍴 Will Stamp claim the interim atomweight MMA throne next? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex”

Fans reacted to this angle of the finish in the comments below the post:

ponrebirth:

“Love me a good a Stamp knockout 💥 Can't wait to see her throw down with Seo Hee Ham 🇰🇷 for the interim title 🏆”

imrhyskirk:

“An amazing kick 😍”

Bebtazer:

“(s)he's AMAZING 🔥👏👏🔥”

thenumbersman00:

“she kicked that woman's future right outta her.”

North American fans can rewatch Stamp’s incredible performance against Alyse Anderson and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

