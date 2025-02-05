"Get the fu*k out of here" - Joe Rogan backs Donald Trump’s decision to 'yank out' criminals from USA

Joe Rogan has come a long way from refusing to support Donald Trump to being one of his strongest supporters. It seems the Biden administration and Trump's 2024 presidential campaign convinced the podcasting pioneer to reassess where his political allegiances lie.

Before the November elections, Trump appeared on what is now considered a historic Joe Rogan Experience episode. The would-be 47th U.S. President discussed his plans to make "America great again," seemingly convincing Rogan to finally endorse him.

Now that Trump has been officially sworn into office, Rogan is behind pretty much everything the newly inaugurated President plans to do. In a recent episode of his podcast, the UFC commentator spoke about Trump's plan to eradicate crime in their country:

"They've already found thousands of criminals that had snuck in here [in the US] and had committed multiple crimes while they're here. And the Biden administration had left them here. And they allowed them to stay in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states. And Trump's just yanking them out and flying back to Colombia, and flying them back to Mexico, and flying them back to whereever they're from. Get the f*ck out of here."

Joe Rogan talks about Donald Trump abolishing income tax by replacing it with tariffs

Another Donald Trump plan that Joe Rogan affirmed in the episode is his proposal to abolish income tax through tariffs. The businessman-turned-world leader boasted about his affinity for tariffs and how he plans to use them to bring America back to its financial peak.

During his appearance on JRE, Trump spoke about China's plans to build a massive car manufacturing plant in Mexico and then import to the US. He then announced that, when he wins the Presidential seat, he'll charge 100 to 200% tariffs on each car, making them impossible to sell in the US. This led to China canceling its plans to build the plant - giving the US car industry a fighting chance.

"Trump is talking about getting rid of income tax and replacing it with tariffs. I asked him about that in the podcast - I thought he was joking around. He was saying that it would be better for the economy - we'd have way more money - if, instead of you paying tax, these companies should be payinig tax. Like, why are they making such a killing off the American people?"

