"Get over it, it's marketing 101" - Jake Paul unbothered with getting flak from fans for using Logan Paul's beef with Dillon Danis to promote Betr

Jake Paul recently found himself in hot water due to a promotional video he shared on social media. In one of his latest tweets, 'The Problem Child' used his brother Logan Paul's ongoing feud with Dillon Danis as an opening premise of a video to market his sports betting app Betr.

Danis and the elder Paul sibling are set to face each other in the boxing ring on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event. Over the past few weeks, 'El Jefe' has taken his promotional efforts to an uncomfortable extreme. He has been targeting Logan Paul's fiancee on social media and has viciously attacked her character with his tweets.

Given the relationship between Jake Paul and Logan Paul, many asked 'The Problem Child' to weigh in on the situation between his brother and Dillon Danis. The YouTuber-turned-boxer used the opportunity to promote Betr, and in a misleading video posted to Twitter, he stated:

"Everyone wants to know my thoughts on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis situation. And my thoughts are that ya'll should download Betr and play Betr picks for NFL week 1."

After the video went live, many fans lambasted Jake Paul for not defending Logan Paul and using his brother's situation as a marketing tool. Interestingly, Paul has mostly maintained his distance from the beef between his brother and Danis so far.

Jake Paul on being criticized for using the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis beef for marketing

As mentioned, Jake Paul's recent Betr promotional video did not go down well with the fans. Many sounded off on the former Disney star for not rushing to Logan Paul's defense on social media.

Despite the public outcry, 'The Problem Child' did not back down and leaned in on his unusual promotional techniques. He later uploaded another video addressing the controversy and explained his position to those who thought he was a bad brother to Logan.

Jake Paul took to Twitter again and posted a video, saying:

"People are saying, 'Jake, you haven't come to your brother's defense.' Defense of what? Logan's going to knock the f***ing s**t out of this kid, that's all that matters. The rest is just sales for the fight, making the fight bigger. And making my brother more money... We're grown men here, we've seen so much worse than this."

He continued:

"Logan doesn't need my help defending anything. And people are mad that I promoted Betr picks using the beef. Get over it, it's marketing 101. Logan would be happy for people to go download Betr."

