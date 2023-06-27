“Get in line” - UFC fans bare all about their favourite fighter fantasy in revealing Twitter thread

The UFC is the largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world. Throughout the past few decades, it has captured the imagination of MMA fans from all walks of life. Consequently, countless UFC fighters have amassed large followings for one reason or another.

Most mixed mixed martial artists fighting under the UFC banner can claim to have fans in some capacity. Thus, it should come as no surprise that some fans would be more than eager to have a fantasy dinner with their favorite fighters. A recent tweet asked fans who they'd choose to wine and dine.

Jimmy The Drunk @ParoleeProud If you could wine & dine any UFC fighter, who would it be? If you could wine & dine any UFC fighter, who would it be?

The answers to the tweet in question are as follows:

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the thread that the tweet inspired is how few fans would choose to meet the likes of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, both of whom represent the peak of MMA superstardom. Instead, the thread revealed the depth of MMA crushes that some fans harbor.

Many fans cited Mackenzie Dern as the UFC fighter they wished to wine and dine, while others named the likes of Tabatha Ricci. Surprisingly, the male fighter who received the most mentions was Charles Oliveira, which is a likely indicator of just how popular 'do Bronx' has grown due to his high finishing rate.

Who are the UFC fighters believed to be potential superstars?

Given Conor McGregor's USADA struggles, continued issues outside of the octagon and apparent reluctance to return to a life of fighting, the promotion is always on the lookout for the next breakout star. In the past few years, several potential candidates have emerged. None, however, have yet proven it.

Sean O'Malley is one such star that some believe could bear the torch in the Irishman's absence. He is a flashy knockout artist, with a penchant for trash-talking. He even has an Irish surname that has already led to comparisons with 'The Notorious'.

Another candidate is Khamzat Chimaev, whose undefeated record, dominant grappling and roots in the North Caucasus have led to comparisons with legendary lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And of course, few will forget Paddy Pimblett, whose past in Cage Warriors and brash personality have caused many to wonder if he can recapture the magic that Conor McGregor once held.

