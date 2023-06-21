"He's busy assaulting girls" - Fans react to Michael Chandler asking 'where the f**k' is Conor McGregor as Irishman fails to join USADA pool

Michael Chander recently shared a video of himself asking why Conor McGregor wasn't enrolled in the USADA testing pool yet.

Given that the two explosive strikers are highly expected to face off in the octagon this year, 'Iron' said that the USADA visited him recently with just 179 days left for the UFC's last anticipated pay-per-view event on December 16. He captioned the Twitter post:

"No joke... WHERE THE FO*K IS THAT GUY?"

Fans were highly amused by the tweet and made their reactions known in the comments section.

One popular boxing-based handle claimed that Conor McGregor is scared of competing and referenced the Irishman's latest controversy:

"He don't want the smoke. He's too busy assaulting girls in bathrooms."

One fan joked that McGregor's still on Dana White's PEDs:

"He's on the roids right from the delivery of @danawhite."

Another fan wrote:

"You used to be my fav fighter @TheNotoriousMMA; as an American Irishmen you'd better be there. I got 100 grand on you monkey."

One user outlined his disappointment:

"Lost mad respect for Conor for doing that dude. Things happen for a reason. You deserve better."

One fan referenced the famous UFC 205 pre-fight press-conference where Conor McGregor comically asked Jeremy Stephens who he was, with a meme that read:

"Where the f**k is that guy?"

Another fan opined:

"That Conor fight ain’t happening. Dude is on steroids and like 50 lbs too heavy and will probably never make lightweight again."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Conor McGregor USADA: Latest testing agency update clouds return of 'The Notorious'

The Conor McGregor vs USADA saga doesn't seem to have a finish line. MMA fans have eagerly awaited the confirmation news of McGregor's next outing in the octagon but have been left disappointed so far.

Between the Irishman's latest controversies and reluctance to enter the USADA testing pool, his return to the octagon seems very doubtful at the moment. According to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, McGregor is nowhere to be found in the USADA's updated athlete test history.

As mentioned previously, 'The Notorious' had until Friday, June 16 to submit his samples to be eligible for competition this year. Bronsteter recently tweeted:

"The USADA athlete test history was updated yesterday and did not include any samples submitted by Conor McGregor. ... Several inquiries made to USADA regarding his status have gone unanswered."

He continued:

"Given the serious allegations against him and with today being the deadline for him to re-enroll in the USADA program, the outlook of him competing in 2023 is not looking promising."

