People from all walks of life have their own differing reasons as to why they started practicing martial arts, and the common sentiment is to practice having self-discipline - something that Alex Roberts also attests to.

The soon-to-be ONE Championship heavyweight Muay Thai competitor only started training in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' in his mid-20s and is now on a collision course with reigining ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Roberts said the following about the benefits that Muay Thai gave him in his life during an interview with ONE Championship:

“At 24, just playing around, I started Muay Thai. I was probably just getting into a bit too much trouble out and about. I felt like this was a sport that I could be very good at, and it’s a great outlet to get some of that young male ego out of the system.”

Roman Kryklia's conquest

No matter how ready Roberts may feel for the otherworldly challenge that Kryklia presents, the Ukrainian monster's run of form under the ONE Championship umbrella is nothing to laugh at.

Kryklia began his run with a TKO win over Tarik Khbabez and followed it up with a unanimous decision victory against Andrei Stoica before logging a knockout win over Murat Aygun, then TKO triumphs over Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour.

Fans have already thrown in their two cents into the bout, and the common sentiment is that it will be difficult bout to predict either way.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and be broadcast live in US primetime on December 8.