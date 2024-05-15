"Get this man a UFC contract" - Fight fans react after Hatton Garden security guard subdues alleged thief with an armbar

Some fans playfully suggested the UFC sign a security guard after a recent video of him using an armbar has blown up online.

In an X account known as @ScarcityStudios, security personnel at Hatton Garden was shown utilizing the popular submission move to subdue someone who was reportedly engaging in thievery at the establishment.

The security guard is seen cranking on the arm of the reported thief in question who goes largely unseen other than the secured limb itself. Surrounding patrons of the business are seen either watching the scene unfold or stepping overtop of the guard to move on and go about their business.

Multiple X users had their say on the clip in the aftermath of posting the video.

@madcat54_ said:

"Get this man a ufc contract"

@oocmma stated:

"that security guard has a cauliflower ear and a Brazilian accent. you didn't stand a chance brother"

@Wazza99_ quipped:

"@danawhite get him signed"

Check out the footage of the security guard utilizing jiu-jitsu at his job below:

When UFC signed someone for outside-of-the-octagon fight activities

Although fans were presumably being playful about this BJJ adept security guard getting signed to the UFC, there was a time when the company did sign someone for a fighting effort that did not take place in an MMA cage.

The company signed former Boston police officer, Sean Gannon to the UFC, who only had a handful of officially sanctioned outings.

'The Cannon' had six MMA fights with three amateur and as many professional bouts. It was his victory over Kimbo Slice in the nascent days of online video sharing that got the attention of many though.

This was the first time Slice had ever been defeated in a street fight and defeating the massive viral sensation was enough to punch Gannon's ticket for a fight on MMA's biggest stage at just 2-1 as a pro.

The man fighting out of Massachusetts had his lone outing at UFC 55: Fury in October 2005. Branden Lee Hinkle bested Gannon with strikes in the first frame of the fight with 18 prior pro-MMA bouts to Gannon's three.

Slice would also go on to fight in the octagon albeit a few years later after his Elite XC run, generating many record ratings that still stand today.

Gannon passed away in September 2021, while Slice also passed away in 2016.