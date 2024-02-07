Elon Musk responds to ex-UFC star Gina Carano’s statement, extends public offer to all others potentially aggrieved by Disney

Elon Musk seems to be in support of Gina Carano getting litigious in regards to an infamous 2021 firing.

The former Elite XC star posted a lengthy statement to X indicating she was looking to sue Lucas Film as well as Disney. This was in regards to expressing what many described as abhorrent viewpoints in the throes of the pandemic, while Carano and supporters felt like she was canned for expressing right-wing socio-political viewpoints.

Carano addressed the nature of her termination from The Mandalorian and also referenced a tweet from Musk a couple of months ago. The X owner stated that if anyone had been fired by something stated on the platform, Musk would offer them legal representation in an effort that is pro free speech-minded.

Carano took Musk up on this offer, with many seemingly agreeing the former MMA superstar was wronged. Musk has since responded by retweeting Carano's statement and also letting others know they can join in by saying:

"Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney"

Check out Musk's tweet regarding Carano's suit effort below:

Elon Musk and his ties to mixed martial arts

Elon Musk has indicated a keenness to step into the cage despite his insurmountable amount of wealth. The purveyor of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, seems to be the primary person he wants to clash with in the four-ounce gloves.

The X owner spoke to Joe Rogan later last year on his show The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the possible Zuck fight.

The 52-year-old stated Italy was willing to let the two use a colosseum for their hypothetical contest, but Zuck was the reason the bout never became formally booked.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk is something even Dana White said he wanted to promote under the UFC banner. Musk seemed to indicate he liked the UFC product overall but was not interested in them being the primary promoters for the discussed fight.

The massive clash between social media figureheads engaged in some back-and-forth online banter indicating interest in the contest, but things fizzled out.

The South African native does not seem to have a pronounced martial arts pedigree, while Zuckerberg has competed in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

All that being said, Musk seems like he's still interested in fighting the Meta figurehead in the future.