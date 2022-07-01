"Knocks a lot of f***ing people out" - Joe Rogan breaks down middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

Joe Rogan is clearly fired up for Israel Adesanya versus Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

On episode 126 of the JRE MMA Show, Joe and his guest, Eryk Anders, the two men got into the machinations of the massive middleweight matchup this weekend.

Watch the interview in the embedded Spotify link here.

During the episode, Joe Rogan had this to say:

"It's an interesting fight. Skill-wise and as far as like sophistication of striking, Izzy is the man. But Jared (Cannonier) is a dangerous guy. He knocks a lot of f**king people out. He knocked out Blonde Brunson. I mean, Derek Brunson when he's blonde."

Joe Rogan is all in for UFC 276

The tenured UFC broadcaster seems quite excited for this pay-per-view main event, as evidenced by him discussing the bout with multiple guests.

Joe Rogan is set to return to the broadcast booth for UFC 276 this weekend, insinuating that he finds the bout entertaining enough to provide commentary in lieu of a more-relaxed Fight Companion.

It's not the only thing that the media powerhouse will be doing in the next few days while visiting Las Vegas, Nevada. The former Fear Factor host will also be performing a stand-up set the night before the fistic fireworks take place.

The buzz of International Fight Week draws out huge amounts of excitement in fans and pundits alike. Joe Rogan is not excluded from that, being just as excited as anyone to watch the events of July 2.

Does Adesanya successfully defend his title for the fifth time, or will Cannonier make good on his first ever UFC title bid?

Adesanya is 22-1 and remains undefeated as a middleweight, with his lone blemish coming in his bid for light heavyweight gold. 'The Last Stylebender' has notched meaningful wins over Robert Whittaker (on two occasions), Marvin Vettori (also on two occasions), Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero, to name a few.

Cannonier has stoppage victories in the heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight divisions. 'The Killa Gorilla' has piled up middleweight wins against Jack Hermansson, David Branch, and Ion Cutelaba.

The two have mutual victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, and Derek Brunson.

How do you feel about Rogan's thoughts on the Adesanya vs Cannonier title match? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

