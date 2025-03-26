“Get that Muay Thai belt” - Phetjeeja calls out atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after title defense at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is fresh off a dominant five-round unanimous decision over Japanese standout and former K-1 world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto last weekend.

But already, the 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout has quickly moved on, and called out current atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after her fight, Phetjeeja had a message for the Brazilian.

'The Queen' said:

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Hey Allycia, I don’t know if you’re watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

Phetjeeja's victory over Morimoto at ONE 172 was no doubt impressive, and it solidified her position as the ruler of her division. Now, 'The Queen' has her sights set on two-sport glory.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom credits Kana Morimoto for stiff test at ONE 172: "Kana is very durable"

'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom may have made her victory over 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 last weekend look easy. It was anything but.

Phetjeeja acknowledged Morimoto's caliber as an opponent, and gave her Japanese foe props. She told Mitch Chilson:

"But now, I feel like I have to give credit to Kana. Kana is very durable as well. But I’m glad I got the victory tonight."

