“She is faster than me” - Phetjeeja wary about Kana’s breakneck speed in ONE 172 world title clash

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand says she isn't heading into her upcoming bout against Japanese icon Kana Morimoto confident that she owns every advantage.

In fact, the Thai star believes her esteemed opponent has some key strengths that cannot be overlooked, particularly in the speed department.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she admits that Kana is a faster fighter than she is, and that may be a difficult hurdle to overcome.

'The Queen' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Kana’s advantage over me probably is that she is faster than me. She can step in and out quickly. Whereas I haven’t competed for a long time, my speed might be slower."

Phetjeeja is one of the most exciting strikers in ONE Championship today, and this weekend, the 23-year-old will be looking to make the first defense of her coveted gold by taking on a Japanese icon in front of her opponent's hometown crowd.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Phetjeeja back in action.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto battle for atomweight supremacy at ONE 172 in Japan

Reigning atomweight kickboxing titleholder 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is set to defend her belt against former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan.

The two trade leather in a five-round atomweight world title tiff at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

