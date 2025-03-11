“It might be hard to lose weight” - Phetjeeja says Japan’s climate will play a major factor in her title defense at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand has expressed concern about meeting the atomweight limit for her upcoming world title defense.

And that's because the cool climate of Japan in the spring could prove difficult in terms of shedding enough poundage to pass ONE Championship's strict weight and hydration testing protocols.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about acclimating to the unique weather and climate of Japan ahead of her fight there next weekend.

'The Queen' said:

"As for the weather, it will definitely be colder than back home. I have to prepare myself well. My weight has to be ready from Thailand, or not too much. Because if you get there and the weather is cold, it might be hard to lose weight."

Needless to say, fans fully expect Phetjeeja to come into this world title defense at her physical best. And they want to see nothing short of greatness from the Thai star.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom back doing what she does best in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defends atomweight kickboxing strap against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 in Japan

Thai star 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will put her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title on the line against 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan.

The two engage in a five-round atomweight kickboxing world title affair at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

