“I was able to adapt” - Kana Morimoto reflects on how she turned pain from debut loss into motivation

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and ONE Championship athlete 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan experienced a rough start to her career in the world's largest martial arts organization. But now, she is ready to seize the moment and take her first golden belt.

Kana debuted on the global stage of ONE Championship with a painful three-round unanimous decision loss to French-Algerian icon Anissa Meksen in December of 2024.

Just a month after that, however, Kana bounced back with an impressive win over Swedish sensation Moa Carlsson last January.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kana talked about her experience so far in the promotion and how she has adapted her style.

'Krusher Queen' said:

"I have had two fights in ONE Championship so far. In my first fight, since it was my debut, I was unsure about many things, like how I should fight, and I felt a lot of nerves."

Kana added:

"But in the second [fight], I could adjust to ONE Championship’s fighting style and made full use of the three rounds. I believe I was able to adapt completely within these two fights."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Kana back in action, and they will not have to wait too long for that.

Kana Morimoto goes for the gold when she faces Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese standout 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is set to challenge Thai phenom 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

The two square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

