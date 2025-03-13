“I truly see her as a perfect athlete” - Kana Morimoto acknowledges Phetjeeja’s greatness as a generational talent

Former K-1 flyweight world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan has faced some of the biggest names in kickboxing throughout her decorated fighting career. But her next opponent is a certified phenom who has taken the world by storm.

Kana is all praise for reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand, and the Japanese fighter believes her Thai counterpart is worth all the hype.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kana talked about Phetjeeja and what she thinks of the Thai dynamo.

'Krusher Queen' said:

"Phetjeeja is skilled in kickboxing and Muay Thai, making her a complete athlete. She has a high fighting IQ and a wide range of fighting styles, so I truly see her as a perfect athlete."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Kana Morimoto and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom finally lock horns in the Circle. The fate of the atomweight kickboxing throne hangs in the balance.

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two female firecrackers throw down in an incredible matchup for the ages.

Kana Morimoto challenges Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for ONE Championship gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing icon 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is set to face Thailand's 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

The square off in a five-round world title tiff at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kana Morimoto's next fight.

