“I am a bit worried” - Phetjeeja admits the unpredictability of Kana’s kicks could pose problems at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is sizing up her upcoming opponent, Japanese veteran 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto, and she is being very cautious in her approach to this fight.

The two are ready to meet in the Circle next weekend with the atomweight kickboxing world title on the line, and Phetjeeja wants to make sure she has all the bases covered in order to come out on top.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about Kana's biggest strengths heading into their highly anticipated matchup.

'The Queen' said:

"I think all Japanese fighters have similar fighting styles. They can kick really fast and can do all kinds of kicks. I have to be careful about these because there are many weapons that I have never encountered before. I am a bit worried, but I have to focus on fighting in the ring."

Needless to say, this matchup is one of the most interesting pairings on the stacked ONE 172 card, and Phetjeeja is confident she will come out on top.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto go to war at ONE 172 in Japan

Thai firecracker 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is ready to put her coveted atomweight kickboxing gold on the line when she faces 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan next weekend.

The two engage in a five-round atomweight kickboxing world title affair at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

