“Get outside of my comfort zone” - Maurice Abevi says packing his bags to Thailand is already paying dividends

You don’t build a serious fight career by staying comfortable. Maurice Abevi had things lined up back in Switzerland, but it wasn’t the kind of setup that would take him where he wanted to go. So he did the hard thing: left home, moved to Thailand, and threw himself into a whole new environment.
Switzerland just didn’t have the scene for MMA. There weren’t many fighters, not a lot of opportunities, and not enough energy around the sport. Thailand offered the complete opposite, and that’s what pulled him in.
Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Abevi talked about the move and how far that decision brought him.
“I didn’t really know anybody, and it was a challenge to get outside of my comfort zone," he said. "But now I have built something here. I have come far, but I can go even further.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The first stretch wasn’t easy. He didn’t know many people, and adjusting to a different pace of life took time. But slowly, the move started to pay off. Between sessions at Phuket Grappling Academy and Tiger Muay Thai, Abevi found his rhythm and momentum.
“It was just so attractive to me” - Maurice Abevi’s thirst for competition led him to relocate to Thailand
Maurice Abevi knew Thailand would be the right place to grow. He already had a few connections there, but more than that, he saw it as a place where he could build the life of a full-time fighter.
“I knew there were a lot of fighters and coaches in Thailand, but there is no future for MMA fighters in Switzerland," he said. "The culture of martial arts is not big back home. I knew some people here already, and it was just so attractive to me.”
Maurice Abevi will make his return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. Tickets are available here.