“It was just so attractive to me” - Maurice Abevi’s thirst for competition led him to relocate to Thailand

Swiss MMA fighter Maurice Abevi is determined to succeed in his professional career. It has led him to relocating to Thailand and working on his game.

The 25-year-old Zurich, Switzerland native currently trains at the world-famous Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. There, he has been able to widen his arsenal, working with different people to prepare him well for every match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Maurice Abevi shared the reason behind his decision to move to Thailand, highlighting how it suits well with his goals for his career. He said:

“I knew there were a lot of fighters and coaches in Thailand, but there is no future for MMA fighters in Switzerland. The culture of martial arts is not big back home. I knew some people here already, and it was just so attractive to me.”

Maurice Abevi has been competing in ONE Championship since 2023 and has been steadily rising. He lost in his debut match but has bounced back with three straight matches. His most recent victory came back in January, where he knocked out in the opening round Samat Mamedov of Kazakhstan.

Maurice Abevi goes up against Turkish juggernaut Alibeg Rasulov in next fight

Maurice Abevi is set for a tough challenge when he takes on undefeated Turkish fighter Alibeg Rasulov in his scheduled match next month.

The top-notch fighters are featured in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rasulov, 32, who hails from Dagestan, is undefeated in 14 professional fights to date. He made his ONE Championship debut in July last year and defeated former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon by decision.

He challenged for the lightweight MMA belt back in December against reigning champion Christian Lee, but the match was ruled a no-contest after he was accidentally poked in the eye in the second round and was unable to continue after.

Abevi is looking for a big win over Rasulov, with the hope of landing a world title shot against Lee next.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

