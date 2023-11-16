"Get out of there" - Michael Bisping reveals anxious reaction after Tom Aspinall was caught by a Sergei Pavlovich combo early in the fight

Michael Bisping has been one of Tom Aspinall's top supporters for a while now and despite the victory lap both men have taken since UFC 295, the Hall of Famer shared a brief moment of panic during the fight on the Believe You Me Podcast.

Aspinall was able to win the fight in just 69 seconds into the first round but did eat a big shot from Sergei Pavlovich, a notorious knockout artist. To his guest and social media personality 'Jesse on Fire,' Bisping revealed his nervous cage-side reaction.

On his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"[Aspinall] proved he has a chin. Sergei Pavlovich puts people to sleep but he took a heavy one [and] I was like 'Oh my God I don't believe this! No, no, no, Tom! Get out of there!'"

Bisping was without his normal co-host, Anthony Smith, for the episode due to 'Lionheart' feeling the jet lag from being in New York for UFC 295 just a few days prior.

What did Michael Bisping say about Tom Aspinall?

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been driving the Tom Aspinall hype train for the last couple of years. Bisping has made many bold statements on his countryman's potential, but following UFC 295 said the new interim champion is 'literally' the heavyweight version of Georges St-Pierre.

On the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"[Tom Aspinall] can knock anybody out. He can take anybody down, and he can probably submit all of them as well. He is literally the heavyweight Georges St-Pierre."

Aspinall has taken note of the support he has received from Bisping and repeatedly mentions how much it means to him. Following his knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich, the new champion could not hold back his emotions and cried tears of joy in Bisping's arms.

Jon Jones will be out for a while and so, who Aspinall's next fight will be against, as things stand, is unclear.